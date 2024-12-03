IGP Orders Probe Of Amnesty’s #EndBadGovernance Allegations

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun yesterday ordered an investigation into the allegations of police culpability during the August #EndBadGovernance protests.

Force spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement. He said the move was in response to a report by Amnesty International accusing the police of culpability in the death, arrest, and use of excessive force on protesters.

According to him, the investigation aims to identify any deviations from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules of engagement.

Adejobi said: “The Commissioners of Police in the affected states have been directed to submit detailed reports within one week. “The Nigeria Police Force has maintained that it operated within established rules of engagement, providing security for peaceful protesters throughout the protest.”

The spokesman described the allegations by Amnesty International as unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with reports from affected police commands. Adejobi emphasised that the police did not fire live ammunition or cause the death of any protester.

He stated that officers demonstrated professionalism and adherence to constitutional and international standards despite being subjected to attacks and injuries.

