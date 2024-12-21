IGP Orders Probe Into Abuja, Anambra Stampedes

Share

Following the reoccurring stampedes across the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Saturday, ordered a probe into the stampede at a food distribution event in Abuja and Anambra State.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that at least ten persons died and many others were injured during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

Correspondingly, three persons were also confirmed dead and several others were wounded in a philanthropic drive in Okija, Anambra State.

Responding to the two tragic events at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi quoted the IGP as mandating all police commissioners in the affected states to probe the incidents.

He also warned groups and organizers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part is criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The IGP has ordered the Commissioners of the affected states to carry out thorough investigations into these ugly incidences for further legal actions.

“He asked government officials, groups, individuals, community leaders, and non-governmental bodies to work “”collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organized framework for distributing palliative”.

