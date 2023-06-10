New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
IGP Orders Posting Of Cps To Abia Command, SPU

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Kenechukwu Onwuemelie to Abia State to take charge as the new Commissioner of Police (CP). In a similar vein, the police chief directed Mustapha Bala, to assume duty as Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Rations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobii, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said: “CP Kenechukwu holds a B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology from Anambra State University. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1992, and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Ogun, Imo, FCT, Plateau, and Kaduna.

