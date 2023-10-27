IGP Orders Health Workers To Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun on Friday directed medical personnel across the country to treat gunshot victims without asking for Police reports.

Egbetokun issued the directive amid the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, which was contained in a Police internal memo dated October 25, 2023, and signed by the Force Principal Staff Officer, Olatunji Disu.

The memo was addressed to all Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and the Commandants of Police Colleges in Ikeja, Kaduna, Oji-River, Maiduguri and Enugu.

The Act, which came into effect on the eve of 2018, mandates all health facilities to accept victims of gunshot for immediate treatment without a police report.

The memo reads, “I forward herewith a copy of letter HMSH&SW/IG/CTCV/ 10/2023 dated 3rd October 2023, received from Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare on the above-underlined subject, and write to convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you comply with and enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 without any hesitation.

“The Inspector-General of Police further directs that you make this a subject of lecture and circulate widely for the members of the public to be aware of our compliance with the National Law.”