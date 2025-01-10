IGP Orders Clampdown On Attackers Of Borno Police Station

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the deadly attack on the Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion which occurred in the early hours of Thursday claimed the lives of two brave officers, Inspector Bartholomew Kalawa and Corporal Mustapha Huzaifat.

Reacting to the deadly attack on Friday in a press release issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as obtained by New Telegraph, the IGP expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Egbetokun assures that the deceased officers’ sacrifices will never be forgotten with assurance that their benefits and entitlements will be immediately disbursed.

READ ALSO:

However, the IGP has ordered an immediate clampdown on the attackers, directing the Zone 15 Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, to deploy necessary resources and collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 12:10 am, represents a significant breach of security in the region.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.

It further emphasized that no individual or group responsible for disrupting national security will go unpunished.

The IGP also reaffirmed the force’s dedication to ensuring justice for those who jeopardize public safety and disrupt Nigeria’s security arrangements.

Share

Please follow and like us: