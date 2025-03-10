IGP Orders Arrest Of Killers Of Ogun Resident As Family Decry Arrest Of 4 Members

Share

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG ) in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, to investigate the killing of one person during an attack on the Osuke community in Ogun State by a gang of armed men, who were allegedly led by a notorious land grabber, Elijah Killer.

This is just as the family of the deceased person has raised the alarm over the arrest of four of their members, including an asthmatic patient by the policemen, attached to Onipanu Divisional Police Station.

One Saheed Shoboyejo, was last week killed and many others injured during different attacks on Osuke community by over one hundred armed suspected hoodlums.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the recovery of 3 expended cartridges and 2 spent AK 47 rounds from the scene of the attack.

AIG Fayoade however stated that a manhunt has begun for the leader of the gang ,Elijah Killer and other members of his gang.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while reacting to the alleged terror attacks, linked to the perpetrators, said, “This is the first time that it got to the attention of the IGP and he has directed the AIG Zone 2 to ensure proper investigations and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not condone any form of criminality or terror from anybody.” The Force Spokesperson also warned that any police officer, who is found to be collaborating, aiding and abetting the perpetrators of the attack, “will be dealt with in accordance with the provision of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Ileke family has decried the arrest of four members of the family by policemen, who are attached to Onipanu Police Station.

They identified the arrested members of the family as Yisa Akeju, Akeem Olusoji, Samuel Akintunde, Jamiu Musibau and one of them is said to be suffering from Asthmatic attack.

A member of the family, Barrister Olanrewaju Balogun, called on the AIG Zone 2 to not only order the immediate release of the family members, but also ensure investigation into the interest of the Onipanu Divisional Police Station in the crisis.

