IGP: Operatives Arrested 814 Criminal Suspects in 2 Months

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has said a total of 814 kidnap, murder and other criminal suspects were arrested by operatives deployed to contain the excesses of non-state actors between December 2023, and February.

The police chief made the claim, yesterday, at a conference with strategic police managers held in Abuja. He said: “During this period, we recorded 35 cases of terrorism/secessionist attacks, 302 cases of murder, 111 cases of armed robbery, 172 cases of kidnapping, 67 cases of banditry, and 15 cases of unlawful possession of firearms.

“By executing some of the strategies and plans formulated at the last conference, the Nigeria Police Force arrested 814 suspects for their participation in various crimes, rescued 107 kidnapped victims, and recovered 166 various firearms, 1,074 ammunition and 41 vehicles.

“By fostering stronger partnerships with communities, leveraging intelligence-led approaches, and enhancing our operational capabilities, we are dedicated to confronting these challenges head-on and restoring peace and stability across the country. “The safety of our people is our utmost priority, and we pledge to continue undauntedly in safeguarding our beloved nation.”