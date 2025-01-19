IGP Mourns Victims Of Niger Tanker Explosion

Share

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condoled with the State government and people of Niger State following the devastating tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the tragic incident claimed over 73 lives, injured many others, and destroyed several properties, including shops in the area.

In the wake of the incident, the IGP emphasized the urgent need for strict adherence to road safety protocols to prevent such catastrophic occurrences.

He firmly warned against negligence and non-compliance with traffic regulations, which have often led to avoidable disasters.

To address road safety challenges, the IGP has directed all State Commissioners of Police to reinforce their Motor Traffic Divisions (MTDs) in collaboration with traffic management agencies.

This directive aims to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and promote safer highways nationwide.

The IGP urged vehicle owners and drivers to prioritize vehicle maintenance and compliance with traffic rules.

He emphasized that roadworthiness and safety must remain a priority for all stakeholders, including transport operators, to prevent further tragedies.

While praying for the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured, the IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to fostering safer roads.

He called on all citizens to work collectively towards preventing similar incidents in the future.

