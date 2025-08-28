IGP Links Cattle Rustling To Terrorism, Community Destabilisation

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has revealed that cattle theft in West Africa and the Sahel is fueling terrorism, destabilising communities, and facilitating trafficking in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) materials.

Egbetokun made the disclosure during a paper presentation at the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, themed “Cattle Theft in West Africa: A Conduit for Terrorism Financing and CBRNE Threats.”

“Cattle theft, once dismissed as a rural nuisance, has now matured into a sophisticated criminal economy — one that fuels terrorism, destabilises communities, and opens corridors for the trafficking and misuse of CBRNE materials,” he said.

He explained that cattle have long been central to West African identity and economy, serving as wealth, dowry, and symbols of status. With desertification, shrinking grazing land, and farmer–herder tensions, livestock have become prime targets for organised criminal networks.

The IGP highlighted the scale of the problem:

“A single raid of 200 cattle, each fetching around $300 in illicit sales, generates about $60,000 overnight. This is not just stolen wealth — it is quick, liquid capital for insurgents and bandits.”

He added that stolen herds often cross porous borders, laundered through informal markets, effectively financing extremist networks. In the Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram and ISWAP impose “cattle taxes” and resell stolen livestock. Similar patterns exist in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria’s North-West.

“Each herd stolen is another step in radicalisation, another bullet purchased, another community destabilised,” Egbetokun stressed.