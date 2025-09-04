IGP Launches Gateway Shield App, Champions Tech-Driven Policing In Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has unveiled Gateway Shield, a digital safety and intelligence application designed to provide Ogun State residents rapid access to police services, particularly during emergencies where reaching a station may be difficult.

At the launch, the IGP described the initiative as a lifeline for citizens and a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to modernising Nigeria’s policing through technology, data, and citizen engagement.

“Gateway Shield is a practical expression of our resolve to make security accessible, responsive, and people-centred. This is not just an app; it is a lifeline. We are leveraging smart technology to eliminate barriers between the public and the police, ensuring that help is always within reach,” Egbetokun said.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, the app allows users to report incidents, track safety trends, and receive timely interventions for issues ranging from property disputes and traffic violations to emergencies and violent crimes. It operates through a 24/7 solar-enabled command center staffed by trained IT officers.

The statement also highlighted the IGP’s strategic support for the Ogun State Police Command, including the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers earlier in 2025 and the commissioning of a modern state headquarters in 2024, aimed at transforming the Command into a smart policing hub.

Gateway Shield is available on the Play Store (search “Gatewayshield”), online at www.thegatewayshield.com, and through a toll-free emergency line, 0800 000 9111. The app connects users to bilingual agents at the Ogun State Police Digital Center, who promptly process complaints and coordinate responses from the nearest police unit.

With Gateway Shield, Ogun State sets a benchmark for citizen-centric, innovation-driven policing in Nigeria, blending technology with trust to enhance public safety.