IGP Lauds UNDP, German Donors For Renovating Police Training Center In Jos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has lauded foreign donors, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the German Embassy, the Police Reforms and Transformation Office (PORTO), and Global Security Sector Reforms Foundation (GSF), for renovating the Central Planning and Training Unit Complex for the Nigeria Police at the Police Staff College Jos, Plateau State.

Speaking at the unveiling of the training center in Jos, the IGP said it has always been his desire to breed a thorough Force that is well-knowledgeable in fighting, preventing, and combating crime.

He said this can only be achieved through training and retaining officers and men of the force.

“There is a need for training of personnel as a pre-requisite for reforming the Force for optimal performance. The inauguration and donation of this renovated complex by the UNDP and its partners is the leading way to achieving the much-desired knowledge.

“The center will in no doubt develop the capacities of officers and men to meet international best practice”, he said.

While appreciating the foreign donors for the Project, the IGP further said the conducive learning environment equipped with world-class facilities will further boost the efficiency of officers.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hafiz M. Inuwa, who is the DIG Department Training and Development, the IGP added: “What more can we say than to thank you for your cordial, bilateral partnership with the federal government of Nigeria for renovating these structures, procuring office furniture and equipment which we are witnessing today”.

Earlier, a representative of the German donor, Mr. Matthias Dold, said partnering with the Nigeria Police is to ensure a safer country for Nigerians.

According to him: “Our partnership with the Nigerian Police dated back to 2018 when our then Chancellor visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria and they agreed on a mutual programme to reform the Police.

“Our aim is to ensure that the country is safer and secure for everyone to live in.

“With the renovated training center we hope to see the Nigerian Police do better in combating crime and prevent them from escalating rather than from fighting it when it has spread”, he said.