IGP Intensifies Advocacy On Police Health Campaigns

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has charged officers and men across the country to actively participate in the “Know Your Numbers” health campaign currently ongoing in their respective commands.

Egbetokun stressed the importance of officers being conscious of their health status, noting that only sound health can guarantee effective policing within the Nigeria Police Force.

He made this known during an inspection of police health facilities in Awka, Anambra State. The Pioneer Force Medical Director, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Nkechi Eze, said the visit was to assess and verify the state of medical facilities across the command.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga:

“The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, warmly welcomed the AIG and her entourage, describing the visit as timely and significant in strengthening healthcare delivery within the Command. He expressed appreciation for the Force Medical Directorate’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of police personnel.”

Continuing in her remarks, AIG Dr. Nkechi Eze reiterated the importance of the recently launched “Know Your Numbers” campaign within the Force.

“The initiative is aimed at encouraging officers and men to regularly monitor their health status, particularly key indicators such as blood pressure, blood glucose levels, cholesterol, and other vital signs, in order to prevent avoidable health complications. She also used the opportunity to assess the state of police medical facilities across the Command,” the statement noted.

She further proposed the designation of a specific day for the re-registration of officers and men under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“She urged all personnel to register with the Police Hospital to enable the Force effectively monitor their health status and provide timely medical intervention when necessary,” the statement added.

Facilities visited included the Police Clinic at the Central Police Station and the Area Command in Awka, as well as the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Skill Acquisition Centre in Ukpo-Dunukofia, where training is ongoing for members of POWA and selected women in the state.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote the welfare, fitness, and operational readiness of its personnel,” the statement read.