IGP Instructs CPs To Engage Stakeholders On Schools’ Safety

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has instructed all Commissioners of Police within Zone 4 to engage their various stakeholders in meetings to ensure the safety of schools within their jurisdiction is guaranteed.

Speaking at a stakeholders forum on the Security of Schools in Plateau State and Training of Schools Protection (SPS) in Jos, the IGP said it is important that educational authorities and community leaders must work hand in hand with the police and other security agencies to ensure that schools are fortified against any potential threats.

The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) Commandant, Police Staff College Jos Adebowale Williams, pointed out that training programs will be instituted for educators, administrators, and security personnel, who will in turn leverage the acquired skills to recognise and respond to security threats.

“We will also make use of modern technology and intelligence-led policing to ensure a proactive law enforcement presence around our schools.”

He enjoined schools, parents, and communities to work in consonance with law enforcement agencies, as the police champion the cause of safety and well-being for all children.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina in his address commended Governor Caleb Muftwang for keying into the agenda of the Federal Government and immediately appointing a Safe Schools coordinator for Plateau State in the person of Mr. Alex Ladan, who has been collaborating effectively with the Police SPS coordinator.

Adesina posited that a safe school is a teaching and learning environment where there is no threat of danger, real or perceived, in the teaching and learning process; where learners, teachers, staff, and visitors are free to interact without fear or threat of violence or injury.

According to him, to create a safe learning environment, the command has recognised the importance of strengthening security resilience in various local government areas/communities and also ensured adequate security in all schools and environs.

He called on every citizen of Plateau State to also key into this vision of the Federal Government, as security is everybody’s business.

The Chairman Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs His Royal Majesty the Gbong Gwom of Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, said security remains a critical issue that requires deliberate action and clear responsibility, adding that those implementing security measures must connect directly with the people, understand their roles, and act decisively.

“One challenge we face is the reluctance to engage openly. Conversations often focus on narrow interests rather than addressing collective security. Every ambassador, government official, and citizen has a role to play in ensuring safety, and this responsibility extends to all levels of government. State and local governments must reduce over-reliance on Abuja and adopt a ground-up approach to secure every community.

“In the past, our communities were tightly knit, with systems that fostered trust and shared responsibility. Today, misplaced priorities have led to resource mismanagement.

For example, while communication technology has advanced, most calls made in Nigeria are nonessential, showing a need for greater focus on productivity and resource efficiency”.

According to him, traditional institutions must also be empowered to contribute meaningfully to security, adding that they played a vital role in maintaining order, and their involvement remains essential in modern security frameworks.

