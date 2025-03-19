IGP Hails Zulum, Inaugurates 110 Vehicles, 280 Houses To Police, Other

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday praised Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, zeal to secure the state from banditary and insecurity. Egbetokun, while inaugurating 110 Police Vans By Zulum , said:

“Beyond the massive improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has accorded high priority to the security sector.”

He added that: “On Friday, March 14, 2025, Zulum distributed 110 brand-new operational vehicles, 500 motorcycles and 280 houses to security forces.

“While 60 brandnew Toyota Hilux were allocated to the Nigeria Police, the Governor approved another set of 50 Hilux vans and 500 operational motorcycles for the Nigerian Army.”

Recall that Zulum had allocated the 280 modern housing quarters to the officers and men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, to motivate them and improve their living conditions.

