IGP Hails As Police Secure Conviction In $1m Int’l Oil Fraud Case

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has secured the conviction of Mr David Udensik, (aka Dr Jacob Bello), for his role in a transnational oil-related fraud scheme amounting to over USD $1,000,000.

The conviction followed a petition by a United States–based energy company, alleging that the suspect obtained funds from the firm under the pretext of facilitating legitimate crude oil transactions in Nigeria.

Force PRO, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement that “acting on the petition, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) commenced investigations which revealed that the suspect, between 2018 and 2023, operated a coordinated criminal network that forged documents purportedly emanating from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other regulatory platforms to deceive the victim company.

“Forensic analyses confirmed that the documents, seals, and authentication materials presented by the suspect were entirely counterfeit.”