IGP Flags Off PCRC Monitoring Unit, Urges Adherence To Standards

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetekun, has flagged off the PCRC Monitoring Unit, urging members to show exemplary commitment to ensuring standards within the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) around the country.

Egbetokun who addressed the members at the end of a five-week training programme organised for the Unit members, said with the PCRC was growing in leaps and bounds, in the last 40 years and it had become imperative to create a mechanism for curbing excesses and ensuring standards within the Association.

The Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, who stood in for the Cop’s helmsman lauded the PCRC for assisting the police implement the ideologies and principles of community policing in Nigeria. IGP Egbetokun said the PCRC has been very supportive of the police in the last 40 years, but there was need to be mindful of the mutation of deviant behaviours, which necessitated the formation of the Monitoring Unit.

The IGP enjoined the PMU members to live above board like Caesar’s wife because, “Your action or inaction could cause damage to the police.” He assured the PMU members of the backing of the IGP’s office, members of the police management team, office of the Force PRO and all police officers in Nigeria. “You will not be working in isolation, you will work with our field officers across the country and you can be rest assured of the full backing of the office of the IGP, the police management team and all officers in Nigeria.”