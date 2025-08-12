IGP Extends Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit To Oct 2

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has approved a further extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows to October 2.

Egbetokun initially scheduled the enforcement for August 12. He said his decision followed a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said: “In light of this, the Force considers it imperative to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit is issued only to eligible and qualified individuals, in line with national security considerations.

“The extension will also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms that the authorized platform for the application remains https://possap.gov.ng and advises citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.”