IGP: Egbetokun: When The Sheriff Is Good

About a month into his tenure as Nigerian president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in line with the constitutional mandate, appointed Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force. Appointed, precisely, as the Inspector General of Police, on June 19, 2023, with a Ph.D. degree (not Honoris causa), the seasoned Egbetokun assumed the mantle with a strong academic background in mathematics and security studies.

Having worked in different categories in the Police Force; as Chief Security Officer to the Lagos Governor between 1999-2005, coincidentally the now President, as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, also in Lagos, as Area Commander in Osogbo and Gusau, and even as Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, it was evident that the choice of Egbetokun as the Inspector General of Police was putting a round peg in a round hole. He did not waste time justifying the correctness of his choice.

Egbetokun has recorded several wins and triumphs against armed robbery and kidnapping across the country. How did he do this? Egbetokun established the Police Special Intervention Squad with zerotolerance for armed robbery, kidnapping and related crimes. By this, he established contact centres across the country that took reports of crime instances, mobilised and dispatched officers to crime scenes, in real time.

By this, crime is summarily nipped in the bud and thwarted. As in the case of Kwara State where massive assets were deployed and success achieved, though with the supreme price paid by some gallant officers. Egbetokun has brought about a reduction in crime and this is occasioned by the arrests and the prosecution of a large number of robbery and kidnapping suspects as well as the recovery of large caches of firearms and ammunition. Additionally, a large number of kidnap victims have been rescued, successfully within collective operations with other security outfits.

As a means to boosting the morale of officers, the Annual Nigeria Police Awards was initiated and it has since taken off. By this, diligent and gallant officers are identified, honoured and, deservedly, rewarded. This has put paid to the era of uninspiring Police workforce. Also in the direction of boosting the morale of the men of the Force, a massive rehabilitation of Police Barracks and lifting of other infrastructure, including police stations is taking place.

A great hallmark of this institutional face-lift is the construction and commissioning of the Nigeria Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja, an initiative that has been replicated in several other states across the country. With Egbetokun: “Police is your friend” has come to assume meaning. This, he has achieved with the prioritising of stronger Police-Community collaboration.

This has translated to improved security and public safety. The polity herein should not forget the quip “if you see something say something” for better police performance. Indeed, Egbetokun has recorded notable achievements all because he opted for intelligence-led policing. In the area of staff welfare, the stakes have been improved upon. As such, the combined morale of the officers have been boosted, the spirits are high and the attitude to the discharge of duties is positive.

The performance, ultimately, has improved, notwithstanding the highly volatile security terrain. More so the shortfall in personnel has been addressed with ongoing recruitment nationwide. Police officers are now accountable for their actions, their inactions and even their excesses. Every lofty performance is rewarded, the same way every misdemeanour is punished.

This has emboldened the citizenry to hold personnel accountable because when misdemeanours are reported, scrutiny is assured. And, reprisal is guaranteed with possible recitative follow up. If we think the NPF is corrupt, bear in mind the case of Judas in 12 disciples. Even in our homes and families, there’s always that bad egg.

Having done so much, in such a short time, it is only natural and justifiable to allow this to take a solid root of astute performance. Incidentally, though, the outstanding Inspector General was born September 4, 1964 and if we have to rely on Police Service rules, then he should have been due for retirement September of 2024. That would be stalling the reforms and would be a waste.

However, the Police Act has been amended to allow the occupant of the office of the Inspector General to remain and complete the original four year term granted under Section 7(6) of the Act irrespective of the attainment of 60 years.

By this amendment, the tenure of IGP Egbetokun has, statutorily been extended to October 31, 2027 by which time his fouryear term would be complete. Continuity is a positive factor of national growth within the ambits of the law. In summation, it is grossly erroneous to say, under any circumstance, that the performing IGP Egbetokun is illegally occupying the office. We should be guided appropriately.