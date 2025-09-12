IGP Drags Firm, 2 Others To Court Over Alleged Forgery, Illegal Land Occupation

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has dragged Julius Eshiet, Al-Trade Agencies Limited, and Alabi Collins of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development before a Lagos State High Court on a 13-count charge of alleged forgery, illegal occupation and forceful takeover of land.

The disputed property is located at Block C, Plots 30 and 37, also known as No. 6 (formerly No. 37A) Ajisafe Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. According to court filings dated September 1, 2025, prosecuting lawyer, Rotshang Dimka of the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the case followed a July 1, 2024, petition by Viagem Property and Investment Limited.

The company accused Al-Trade Agencies, Julius Eshiet, and one Yemi Kazeem Balogun of land grabbing, malicious damage, and document forgery. Viagem stated that the 9,425-square-yard property has been lawfully transferred over decades: first leased in 1961 by the Western Region Government to Nigerian Enamelware Company; later assigned to Western Metal Products Company Limited (WEMPCO) in 1993; and finally sold in 2019 to Viagem, which enjoyed peaceful possession until 2021.

The petition alleged that in 2021, the defendants, backed by armed thugs and individuals claiming to be police officers, forcibly evicted Via – gem’s officials, violating the Lagos State Properties Protection Law, 2016. Lagos State Task Force operatives later marked the site as “under investigation,” but the defendants’ agents allegedly destroyed the signpost.

During investigations, Alabi Collins, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Housing, claimed that the land was federal property, citing a 1946 Gazette and an October 16, 2021, allocation to Al-Trade Agencies. Documents presented included a 2003 application form, a 2003 lease offer, and a Certificate of Occupancy allegedly signed by a former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.