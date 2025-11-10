IGP Drags Father, Son to Court Over Alleged Murder, Conspiracy

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has filed a sixcount charge against a father, George Eze and his son, Victor Nweze, before a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The charge which borders on conspiracy, culpable homicide, and theft, stemmed from the alleged death of one, Chinedu Eze, junior brother of George Eze. In the charge marked FCT/ HC/CR/437/2025, the defendants were accused of unlawfully causing Eze’s death by deceiving him into drinking a concoction they knew would be fatal.

This act is punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria. The charge, filed by Stanley Nwodo of the Directorate of Legal Services at Force Headquarters, Abuja, further alleged that on or about May 25, 2025, at Bwari, within the court’s jurisdiction, the defendants conspired to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

In the third count, the prosecution alleged that both defendants unlawfully converted four stationery shops belonging to the deceased for personal use and appointed Victor Nweze to manage them following Mr. Eze’s death, in violation of Section 310 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

The defendants were also accused of misappropriating five Point-of-Sale (POS) machines belonging to the deceased, in violation of Section 310 of the Penal Code Law. In the fifth and sixth counts, the IGP accused the defendants of stealing a black Highlander Jeep and a red Hiace bus belonging to the deceased, offences punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

At the last hearing of the matter, both the defendants and their lawyer were absent in court, prompting the trial judge, M. S. Idris, to adjourn the matter to November 10 for continuation of trial.

The charge followed a petition filed with the police by E.A. Iyede of Pelican Attorneys on behalf of the deceased’s family. The petition, dated January 31, 2025, outlined the circumstances leading to Emmanuel Chinedu Eze’s death, accusing George Eze and Victor Nweze of murder and unlawful appropriation of his property.