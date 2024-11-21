IGP Drags Andy Uba, Others To Court Over Alleged N400m Fraud

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has dragged Senator Andy Uba and two others before a Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding one George Uboh of N400 million.

The suit, marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/538/2024, is assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo. Joined as second and third defendants are Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu, while a fourth suspect, Hajiya Fatima, remains at large.

The charges dated October 8, 2024, were filed on October 10 by Abdulrashid Sidi from the Police Legal/ Prosecution section. The defendants are accused of conspiring in 2022 to commit fraud.

They allegedly deceived George Uboh by claiming they could secure the appointment of Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for anyone willing to pay N400 million.

In count two, Uba and others were alleged to have in 2022 conspired among themselves with intention to defraud and induce Uboh by making a presentation to him that they had perfected ways to give an appointment of the post of NDDC MD to any interested person who could afford the sum of N400 million.

“A presentation which you know is not true. You obtained the money and converted it into your own personal use and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006,” the count read in part.

Uboh, in a letter dated April 5, 2023, and addressed to the IGP, said the petition was based on documentary and voice recording. According to Uboh, the evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable.

No fewer than six witnesses have been listed to testify against the ex-lawmaker and others. The court has consequently fixed February 18, 2024 for arraignment.

