IGP, Disu Submits State Police Framework To Senate

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, on Thursday submitted a framework for the establishment of State Police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

New Telegraph reports that the development is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to decentralise policing in Nigeria.

Speaking in a press statement issued by Ismail Mudashir, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, said the report “covers the considered views, professional insights and strategic recommendations of the Force.

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The report, titled “A comprehensive framework for the establishment, governance and coordination of Federal and State Police,” was presented to Jibrin at his office by Professor Olu Ogunsakin, Chairman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) committee set up to examine the modalities for instituting State Police.

Disu added that the framework is derived from extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting State Police in Nigeria.

The IGP further emphasised that the framework was forwarded to the Chairman and the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution “as the Nigeria Police Force’s input on the subject matter.”

Responding, Senator Jibrin commended the IGP for his proactive approach to the establishment of the state police in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to fully secure the country,” the statement read.

He assured that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution “will look at the framework, along with all other memos submitted to it, for the review of the country’s grundnorm.”