IGP Disu Commends FCT Journalists, Seeks Stronger Police–Media Partnership

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Ridwan Disu, has commended journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)for their role in informing the public and contributing to national development.

Speaking during the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council Congress in Abuja on Saturday, the IGP described his relationship with the media as one built on mutual respect and professionalism.

Disu emphasised that journalists should be regarded as respected professionals rather than beggars, noting that the media plays a critical role in society.

“I have always had a respectful and mutually beneficial relationship with journalists. They are professionals who deserve respect and should never be treated as beggars,” he said.

He also called for stronger collaboration between the police and the media, stressing that a healthy partnership would enhance public trust and improve security communication.

The police chief further urged both police officers and journalists to conduct themselves responsibly at all times, noting that good conduct leaves lasting impressions in society.

Responding, Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, congratulated the new IGP on his appointment and described him as a longstanding friend of the press.

She expressed confidence in his leadership and assured him of the council’s readiness to collaborate with the police in reporting security matters objectively

Ike also revealed that the IGP would be invited as a special guest to the council’s 2026 Press Week celebration.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the NUJ FCT Council to promoting responsible journalism and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening security and governance in the territory.