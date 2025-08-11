IGP Deploys Two Additional Armoured Vehicles To Kebbi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has deployed two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to strengthen the fight against banditry in Kebbi State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bello Muhammad Sani, formally presented the vehicles to Governor Nasir Idris on Monday at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris described the gesture as a milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry, noting that the new deployment would complement earlier ones sent by the Police Headquarters to address security challenges, particularly in troubled areas of the state.

“As you may recall, not long ago, the Police authorities under the IGP, alongside the military, deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers to Kebbi State; we remain grateful,” the Governor stated.

He emphasised that the vehicles had arrived at a crucial time, with the rainy season and farming activities at their peak, providing much-needed security to protect farmers from bandit attacks.

While expressing appreciation to the IGP and the Police Headquarters, Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello, later conducted the Governor on an inspection tour of the vehicles.