IGP, Defence Minister Pay Condolence Visit To Lagbaja’s Widow, Eulogises Him

Share

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and Minister of Defence on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the widow of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, at his official residence in Abuja.

The IGP described the late COAS, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, as a great man who dedicated his life and wealth of experience to defending our nation’s security space.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO) ACP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the IGP was in the company of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the Minister of State Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle to the house of the deceased.

Adejobi said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, service chiefs, and other senior officers from the Defence Headquarters, Abuja were on the entourage.

While reiterating the significant role the late COAS played in fighting insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the IGP noted that Gen. Lagbaja’s death was a great loss to our dear country and has surely created a vacuum.

The IGP, on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, again expressed condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Force, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, family and friends of the late COAS, and prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share

Please follow and like us: