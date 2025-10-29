IGP Debunks Irregularities In Police Promotion

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Tuesday, dismissed allegations of bias and irregularities in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF )’s recent promotion exercises.

This is as the police chief insists that every elevation under his administration has been guided strictly by merit, transparency, and established procedures.

Speaking during the decoration of newly promoted Senior Officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the IG said attempts by mischief-makers to cast aspersions on the integrity of the process were unfounded and aimed at undermining public confidence in the Force.

He emphasised that the Force operates a system that rewards diligence, professionalism, and proven capacity, rather than favouritism, nepotism, or tribal sentiment.

He said, “Recent months have witnessed attempts by certain mischief-makers to cast shadows on the credibility of our promotion process, particularly the accelerated promotion exercise conducted a few months ago.

“But truth stands taller than rumours. The Nigeria Police Force has nothing to hide and nothing to defend.

“Every promotion exercise conducted under this administration, including the accelerated promotion exercise, has followed the due process, transparent, merit-based, and in strict conformity with established standards.

“There is no promotion standard in the Nigerian Police Force. What we have is a system that rewards diligence, professionalism, and proven.

“There is no place for favouritism or tribal sentiment in the Nigeria Police Force. Our promotions are guided solely by competence, performance, and discipline.

“This remains the cornerstone of our career management philosophy, for it motivates excellence, strengthens morale, and renews public trust in the Force,” he added.