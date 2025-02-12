IGP: Contributory Pension Scheme Leaves Police Retirees In Difficult Conditions

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has raised concern about the plight of retired officers covered by the Contributory Pension Scheme, assuring of ongoing efforts to remedy the situation. Egbetokun stated this at an interactive session with retired Police officers on pension matters yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “It is generally observed that the Contributory Pension Scheme leaves majority of Police retirees in difficult financial conditions after years of dedicated service to this nation.

“This situation is unacceptable, and as a responsible institution, we must seek pathways to reorder the unpalatable experiences of our retirees, while giving hope of a secured financial future to our serving personnel.

“It is not gainsaying the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is one of the most vital institutions in our country, bearing heavy burden of ensuring law and order, public safety and security of lives and property. Police officers work under challenging conditions, with risks and sacrifices that cannot be ignored.

“It is only just and rewarding that, in retirement, they enjoy a dignified and financially secure life. While the current pension scheme appears not to guarantee this, then it is only right that we explore ways to improve it. “I wish to note that, upon my assumption of office as the Inspector-General of Police, I met strong agitations to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“In a prompt response to this, I established a committee, headed by DIG DanMallam Mohammed, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in-charge of Department of Finance and Administration (as he then was), to thoroughly review the pension matters as it affects police personnel and propose actionable recommendations for reforms. “I also embarked on tour of Police Commands and Formations across the country to personally engage our officers as well as Police retirees in the respective areas.”

