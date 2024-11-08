IGP Condemns Police Extortion, Orders Penalties For Offenders

Share

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on Friday voiced his condemnation against strongly the rising cases of extortion involving Nigerian Police officers across the country.

Egbetokun who spoke in a statement issued by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi highlighted recent allegations against officers from Zone 16 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Officers ASP Emmanuel Ubong, Inspector Nse Okon, Inspector Adiewere Collins, and Inspector Kuromare Marine were accused of extorting N10 million from local youths.

While confirming the recovery of the extorted funds through the intervention of the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, the police boss said the implicated officers are currently detained and facing an orderly room trial.

IGP Egbetokun reinforced the Nigeria Police Force’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and misconduct.

He assured the public that all allegations would be thoroughly investigated.

“The Force takes every allegation of extortion and abuse of power extremely seriously,” Adejobi stated.

The Inspector General emphasized that any officer found guilty of misconduct would face severe repercussions as a deterrent to uphold the integrity of the police force.

Adejobi urged citizens to report any incidents of misconduct using provided police helplines and contacts.

Additionally, Adejobi announced that a training workshop focused on child care and protection would commence on Monday.

The workshop is aimed at enhancing officers’ technical skills and ethical standards when handling sensitive cases.

This initiative also aims to create a more child-friendly police system and reinforce public trust in the Force.

