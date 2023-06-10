IGP Calls On Abia To Support New CP, Onwuemelie, Reposts Bala To SPU Of FHQ

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has called on the Government and the people of Abia State to lend their support to their new Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie in his new post.

In the recent changes announced by the Force Headquarters (FHQ), the IGP equally ordered the posting of the immediate past Abia Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, to the FHQ as the Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU) while Onwuemelie replaces him in Abia.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reveals that CP Onwuemelie holds a B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology from Anambra State University.

He was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Ogun, Imo, FCT, Plateau, and Kaduna State Commands.

CP Onwuemelie has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria, including Policy, Strategy and Leadership Course (PSLC), NIPSS Kuru, Jos; International Course for Police Officers (China) amongst others.

The statement by the FPRO explained that the IGP charged the two Senior Police Officers posted to both Abia and the Force Headquarters to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

The IGP equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their Areas of Responsibility (AORs) with renewed vigour.