November 14, 2024
IGP Calls For Synergy Between Security Agencies, Citizens

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun yesterday called for synergy among the security agencies. He made the call during the 2024 convocation lecture and 76th Day Foundation anniversary of the University of Ibadan.

The IGP said: “The relationship between security, governance, and citizen responsibilities is fundamental to any nation’s stability, development, and prosperity.

“These three elements work together to create an environment where policies can be effectively implemented; peace is maintained, and democratic principles are upheld.

“Security provides the stability necessary for governance; governance sets the structures that enhance security, and citizens support both by adhering to societal norms and holding leaders accountable.

“Without each element’s active contribution, the system becomes fragile, leading to instability and conflict. The synergistic relationship between these elements is evident as security enables governance by maintaining order, allowing policies to be implemented and law enforced.”

Egbetokun maintained that addressing security concerns, enhancing governance transparency, and fostering civic responsibilities are crucial steps towards unlocking the nation’s potential and achieving sustainable long-term prosperity.

