The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday, underscored the necessity of transitioning the NPF away from the envelope budgetary system to facilitate more precise funding forecasts.

Egbetokun made this known while presenting the 2025 budget for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) before the Joint Committees on Police Affairs and Police Institutions at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Police Boss articulated that this change would provide enhanced flexibility and ensure the availability of resources for more effective management of the Force.

He, further, advocated for the establishment and approval of a Special Operations Account specifically for national security emergencies, as well as an increase in funding for Overhead and Capital Expenditure.

The IGP also recommended the allocation of resources for the construction of five new zonal headquarters and the support of tactical units vital for internal security.

He urged for dedicated budget lines for police training institutions to bolster capacity building.

Egbetokun emphasized that the timely and complete release of appropriated funds in 2025 would be crucial for the efficient operation of the entire Force. Accompanying the IGP were the Force Management Team and other senior officials. The budget presentation was attended by notable figures including Senator Abdulhamid Mallam Maidori (Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs), Honourable Makki Yalleman (Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs), and Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Gaidam (Minister of Police Affairs), DIG Hashimu Argungu Rtd. (Chairman Police Service Commission), along with other esteemed members of the committees. The IGP expressed his gratitude to the Joint Committees for their engagement during this critical budgetary session. He reiterated the Force’s commitment to working collaboratively with the committees to reposition the NPF, aligning it with the shared vision of a secure and stable nation. Details of the presentation were contained in a statement signed and made available to the media by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

