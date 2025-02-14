IGP Asks Senate To Behind Probe Alleged Missing Firearms Under Closed-Door

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, requested the Senate to conduct the probe into the alleged 3,907 missing firearms in close door for security reasons.

Egbetokun, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, appreciated the efforts of the Senate to conduct thorough investigation” into the alleged missing firearms from their armoury as of December 2020.

“We appreciate the Senate committee’s probe into the alleged missing firearms and urge the committee to conduct future hearings on sensitive security issues in camera so that the wrong impression will not be created in the minds of Nigerians and in the minds of the inter – national community.

“This is crucial to prevent misinformation and ensure national security”, adding that “conducting hearings on these sensitive security issues in camera will help prevent the spread of misinformation and protect national security interests and it will also allow for more candid discussions and fact-finding.

The IGP told the Senators that he was committed to maintaining a strong partnership with the National Assembly, working together to drive positive changes in the country and improving the lives of Nigerians and the security of the nation.

