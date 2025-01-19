Share

On Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun approved the distribution of new kits and uniforms to personnel in other ranks across the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This move shows the IGP dedication to improving officers’ welfare and fostering professionalism within the force.

Speaking through the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi Egbetokun emphasized that this initiative aligns with his vision of ensuring better working conditions for police officers.

According to him, by equipping personnel with modern kits, the NPF aims to strengthen morale and operational efficiency, ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

Looking ahead, IGP Egbetokun expressed optimism about the implementation of additional welfare-focused projects under the approved 2025 budget.

These projects are designed to further support the effective execution of officers’ duties nationwide.

Reaffirming the NPF’s commitment, the IGP highlighted the importance of a well-equipped and motivated police force in maintaining law and order.

This step represents a significant stride towards achieving that goal, ensuring the officers are adequately supported in their roles.

