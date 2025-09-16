IGP Appoints SP Abimbola Adebisi As New Lagos Police Spokesperson

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Superintendent of Police Abimbola Adebisi as the new Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command.

In a statement yesterday by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babasayi Oluseyi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the Command said Adebisi brings “a wealth of academic, professional, and operational experience,” into her new role.

The new PPRO holds a BA (Ed) in English Language and Literature from Tai Solarin University of Education, a Postgraduate Diploma in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and a Master of Arts (MA) in English Language from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Her appointment comes after the previous spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, was promoted to the position of the Force Public Relations Officer