IGP Appoints Nkechi Eze As Force Medical Services Director

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Nkechi Eze, as the first Director of the newly established Directorate of Force Medical Services.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the statement, Eze’s appointment follows the recent upgrade of the Nigeria Police Force Medical Section to a full-fledged Directorate.

He stated that the appointment is aimed at providing comprehensive and efficient healthcare services for police personnel nationwide.

Egbetokun congratulated Eze on her appointment and urged her to deploy her expertise and administrative skills to make the new directorate a benchmark for excellence in police healthcare delivery.

The IGP said the establishment of the Directorate of Force Medical Services represents a strategic investment in the well-being and productivity of police personnel, which he described as essential to the operational efficiency of the Force.

The statement read, “Nkechi Eze is a distinguished clinician, dental surgeon, and administrator who brings over 27 years of exemplary service to her new role.

“Born in Umuahia, Abia State, and hailing from Agbudu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, AIG Eze holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, and a Master’s in Public Health (MPH) from the University of Benin.

“Her illustrious career spans various formations across Oyo, Ekiti, Rivers, the Federal Capital Territory, and Lagos, where she has made significant contributions to advancing police healthcare services and officers’ welfare.”