IGP Appoints New Heads For Special Intervention Squad

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, appointed CP Abayomi Shogunle head of the Special Intervention Squad on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the appointments aim to strengthen internal security and improve the police force’s response to violent crimes.

The police chief has also assigned Shogunle to lead the Elections Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation unit, as well as the Safe School Protection Squad.

Adejobi also announced the appointment of CSP Chima Ogarashi as the new Force Marine Officer, tasked with enhancing security and tackling crime along the nation’s inland waterways.

“The new SIS head, CP Shogunle, is a highly experienced officer in operations and public relations, with certifications in various capacities.

“He will lead the SIS in addressing security challenges while also overseeing Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and the Safe School Protection Squad.

“CSP Chima Ogarashi, in his role as Force Marine Officer, will oversee one of the Force’s most critical units, leveraging his expertise in maritime security, policing, and law enforcement on inland waterways.

“These key appointments come at a crucial time as the Force is set to unveil 25 newly acquired gunboats and plans to procure more maritime safety equipment to boost security operations on waterways nationwide.

“This strategic acquisition is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s proactive approach to safeguarding lives and property while reinforcing confidence in maritime safety.”

