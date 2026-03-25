IGP Appoints New CPs For Lagos, Ogun, Other States

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has appointed new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Lagos, Ogun and other states.

The Force Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Anthony Placid, made this known in a statement. According to Placid, Olatunji Fatai was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

According to a statement issued yesterday, Fatai will replace Moshood Jimoh, who has been redeployed to Zone 2, Lagos, following his recent promotion to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

“The postings are in line with the Force’s commitment to an effective command structure and the strategic deployment of personnel across commands, formations, and departments,” the statement read.

The IG stated that the redeployment is part of efforts to strengthen operations, enhance leadership capacity, and improve service delivery nationwide At the level of Commissioners, Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed was posted to head the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, while Haruna Alaba Yahaya, Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola, and Olubode Ojajuni were deployed to Jigawa, Oyo, and Ogun States Commands respectively.

Others include Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State, Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa State, Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba State, Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara State, Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina State, and Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State.

The statement added that several other senior officers were assigned to strategic departments and units, including INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit, FCID Annex offices, and training institutions across the country.