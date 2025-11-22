IGP Appoints Ikwen As New National Coordinator Of POCACOV

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Superintendent of Police Orvenonne Ikwen as the new National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a key national initiative focused on preventive policing and community engagement.

The appointment, announced on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, is in line with the IGP’s vision of modern, intelligence-led and citizen-centred policing that prioritises early intervention, behavioural change, and strong partnerships with communities across Nigeria.

Ikwen, a seasoned police officer and development practitioner, holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from the University of Calabar.

READ ALSO:

She is also a strategic communication expert and a member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (ISMN) and the Institute of Conflict Management & Negotiation Analyst (ICMNA).

Recognized for her contributions to technology-driven policing, public relations, and security research, she has been involved in major police transformation initiatives and inter-agency collaborations.

As National Coordinator, Ikwen is expected to strengthen POCACOV’s nationwide outreach across schools, higher institutions, youth groups and communities, with a focus on preventing cultism, drug abuse, gender-based violence, cyber vulnerabilities, misinformation and other social vices through non-kinetic and participatory approaches.

The IGP urged her to deploy innovative strategies, deepen stakeholder partnerships and expand community-driven crime prevention programmes in line with the campaign’s long-standing objectives.