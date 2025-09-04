IGP Appoints Hundeyin New Force PRO

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Hundeyin’s appointment was announced on Thursday, September 4, by the outgoing FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja.

Adejobi, who spoke in a statement made available to New Telegraph, described Hundeyin as a well-qualified officer with solid academic and professional credentials.

Adejobi noted that the Egbetokun has tasked Hundeyin with sustaining and strengthening public confidence in the Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

READ ALSO

“‎CSP Hundeyin holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

“He also obtained a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

“He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

“‎A seasoned communicator, CSP Hundeyin previously served as the Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, was part of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan (UNAMID) in 2020, and served as the Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Until his present appointment, he was the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command.

“‎The Inspector-General of Police has charged him to leverage on his communications and security experience to bolster the Force’s Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public.

“‎He can be reached on 07062606717 or benjamin@hundeyin.com”, the statement reads,