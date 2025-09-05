IGP Appoints Hundeyin As FPRO

The he Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). Until his appointment, Hundeyin was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State Command.

He replaces Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who has been redeployed to Delta State Police Command as DCP in charge of Operations. Hundeyin holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also obtained a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

A seasoned communicator, CSP Hundeyin previously served as the Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, was part of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan (UNAMID) in 2020, and served as the Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Until his present appointment, he was the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command.