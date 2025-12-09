New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
IGP Appoints Eno Ikoedem As First Female Edo Police Pro

ASP Eno Ikoedem yesterday resumed duty as new the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State, following her recent appointment into the position. Until her appointment, Ikoedem served as Deputy PRO to two consecutive spokespersons.

Administrative Officer ASP Emmanuel Nyokema said her substantive appointment of followed approval of her posting by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun. According to him, Ikoedem is the first officer to be appointed spokeswoman for the state.

The administrative officer described the development as a milestone for policing and public engagement in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikoedem is a graduate of the Nigeria Police Academy, where she completed a five-year training programme and earned a Bachelor’s degree in English. Nyokema said she is currently pursuing a Master’s degree at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

