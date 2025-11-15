IGP Appoints Dankwara To Head Police Finance, Administration Department

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the posting of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Mohammed Adamu Dankwara as the new head of the Nigeria Police Force Department of Finance and Administration.

Dankwara takes over from DIG Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, who recently retired after more than 30 years of distinguished service to the nation.

Before his latest elevation, Dankwara served as the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja, where he earned a reputation for exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the IGP congratulated the newly posted DIG and expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen the administrative and financial operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Hundeyin, Dankwara’s posting aligns with the IGP’s broader vision to reposition the Nigeria Police for improved efficiency, accountability, and operational effectiveness in carrying out its statutory responsibilities.

The statement added that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens through strategic leadership placements, reforms, and performance-driven initiatives.