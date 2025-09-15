IGP Appoints Abimbola Adebisi As New Lagos PRO

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday announced the appointment of Superintendent of Police, Abimbola Adebisi as the new Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babasayi Oluseyi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, Adebisi brings a wealth of academic, professional, and operational experience into her new role.

Her appointment comes after the previous spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin was promoted to the position of the Force Public Relations Officer.

The statement further noted her professional training, “She has a Certificate in Child Protection from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana, alongside certifications in Human Rights, Human Psychology, and Conflict Management.

Welcoming her, the command assured residents and the media of her readiness to strengthen police-community relations.

“She has equally attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

“The Command warmly welcomes SP Abimbola Adebisi and assures the public and media stakeholders of her readiness to consolidate the existing synergy between the Police and the people of Lagos State, in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police,” the statement read.

The new PPRO holds a BA (Ed) in English Language and Literature from Tai Solarin University of Education, a Postgraduate Diploma in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and a Master of Arts (MA) in English Language from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Adebisi is also an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a member of several international professional bodies, including the International Public Relations Association, the International Association of Women Police, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.