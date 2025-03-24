IGP, AIG Stop Another Alleged Attempt By Ogun AG To Free Murder Suspects

Share

…lawyer calls for probe

The intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, has thwarted an alleged attempt by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State, to discontinue the investigations into murder allegations against Elijah Adeogun and four other persons.

The Ogun State Attorney General had earlier in January 2025 in a Nolle Prosequi directed an Ogun State High Court in Ilaro to discontinue another murder case and other criminal proceedings involving Elijah and other persons.

The suspects were some days ago arrested in connection with the killing of Saheed Shoboyejo in the Osuke area of Ado- Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State ,where other people were reportedly injured.

AIG Fayoade confirmed that the suspects had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on the order of the Inspector General of Police for further investigation.

Elijah Adeogun and four other persons were still under investigation, when the Ogun AG allegedly asked to take over the case from the police.

A human rights lawyer, Olayinka Sanni, has therefore called on the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to “urgently set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate all the top officials of the State Ministry of Justice, who are involved in sabotaging justice in murder and other criminal cases in the state.

The lawyer questioned the interest of the state Attorney General that warranted him to initiate a Noile Prosecui cases for the suspect on the murder allegation, even when one of the cases was still under investigations and yet to be properly charged by the police.

The Attorney General of Ogun State had on the 19 of March, 2025, directed the Ota Magistrate Court to allow his office to take over the proceeding of Elijah and other cases on behalf of the state government.

The AG who is an SAN, in the letter to the Ota Magistrate Court dated March 19, 2025, wrote “Exercising powers conferred on the Attorney General of Ogun State, under section 311(1)(c),243(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended ) (SAN) Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice hereby take proceeding on behalf of Ogun State.”

