IGP: 9 Arrested Over Killing Of Policemen In Delta

At least, nine suspects have been arrested by the police over the February 26 murder of six police personnel killed during a special operation at Evil Forest in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State. The arrests were among a total of 3,685 criminal suspects reined into the police net in the last eight weeks. Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this, saying operatives of the Nigeria Police Force arrested 3,685 suspects for their participation in various crimes within the period. Egbetokun also said the Force rescued 401 kidnapped victims, recovered 216 various firearms, 3,601 ammunition and 82 vehicles.

“In the past eight weeks, we r e c o r d e d 141 cases of terrorism/ secessionist attacks, 537 cases of murder, 126 cases of armed robbery, 214 cases of kidnapping and 39 cases of unlawful possession of firearms,” the IG said. Giving an update on the abduction and killing of six of police personnel, the IGP said: “The entire Police family is deeply pained by the heinous act of violence against our officers in the ordinary course of their duties. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time. “I like to firmly reiterate that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the killers of these personnel, and many others, do not escape the long arms of the law.”