IGP: 5,488 Criminal Suspects Arrested In 2 Months

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, said yesterday that 5,488 criminal suspects were arrested during internal security operations across the country, between June and July.

He added that 316 assorted firearms, 2,884 rounds of ammunition; as well as 216 stolen/unregistered vehicles were also recovered during the period under review.

The police chief made disclosure when he met with senior police officers from the ranks of Commissioner of Police and above in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read thus: “From June to July 2025, the Nigeria Police Force recorded the arrest of 5,488 criminal suspects for various offences including kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, homicide and murder; the recovery of 316 assorted firearms and 2,884 rounds of ammunition; the recovery of 216 stolen/unregistered vehicles, and the rescue of 170 kidnapped victims, some from extremely difficult terrains.

He said: “The IGP charged the senior officers to renew their commitment to crime fighting, as leadership roles are not ceremonial but earned by lifesaving decisions which keep our country safe.”

He further emphasized the need for Commands and Formations to showcase operational results of the Police at their various levels, so as to intimate Nigerians of the Police unrelentness in the mandate to ensure public safety.

He added: “Also, he urged officers to be proactive in responding to potential threats, stressing the need for the Force to be abreast of changes in the dynamics of crime by implementing intelligence-led strategies and leveraging technology to enhance crime-fighting capabilities.