Igoin: FG Committed To Responsible Innovation

…as Dyna.AI enhances Nigeria’s digital space

As the country continues on the part of digital fulfillment, the Federal Government has reassured that it remains committed to responsible innovation in the ecosystem.

Making the declaration in Lagos, the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, Tokoni Peter Igoin, underscored the Federal Government’s vision for a secure and forward-thinking digital space.

He spoke as Dyna.Ai, a global leader in AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), introduced its product to enhance Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem with the introduction and orientation of its suite of AI-powered products and solutions to the country’s emerging financial ecosystem.

The event, tagged ‘Nigeria Dyna Day’ and themed “AI Unleashed: Revolutionising Nigeria’s Financial Future,” brought together leading voices from the country’s AI, financial, fintech, telecoms, and other key sectors, including representatives from government agencies and major enterprises.

According to Igoin, “the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to responsible innovation.

“Our approach to AI and financial technology is rooted in a positive framework. It encourages creativity while ensuring transparency, data protection, and digital security.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, Mr. Tomas Skoumal, emphasised the strategic importance of Nigeria and the broader African market, stating: “For us, it makes sense to start in Nigeria. There is no bigger country in Africa—this is where the momentum is.”

He noted that Africa was no longer just “the future,” but is actively transforming today, driven by rapid digitalisation and fintech innovation.

“This is the perfect time to be here,” he added, highlighting that Dyna.Ai sees technology as a vital bridge to financial inclusion and long-term growth across the region.

Skoumal introduced Dyna.Ai’s advanced Agentic AI solutions, including its proprietary Agent Studio and industry-specific language models, designed to power intelligent automation across customer service, marketing, collections, HR and more.

He also underscored the company’s long-term ambition to invest in local talent, stating: “We’re not just here to sell a product— we’re here to build infrastructure, create local jobs, and scale innovation from Nigeria to the rest of Africa.”

Dyna.Ai also showcased its advanced AI technologies at the event, including AvatarGPT, an AI digital human delivering interactive experiences; VoiceGPT, a voice agent featuring authentic local accents for seamless communication in Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo; along with live demonstrations showing how these innovations empower customer engagement and employee experience.

Also in his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner of Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake gave insights from the government/regulatory perspective.

He announced that the Lagos State government is also taking steps towards the wide adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence in the state with the planned release of the first AI guidelines for the deployment and management of AI in the coming weeks.

He stated: “They are not policies. They are just guidelines to make sure that you and I are building the kinds of products that, in the future, we will be proud to let our children use and not try to protect them from.”

Calling for collective custodianship, he added:“Unchecked AI isn’t just risky—it’s reputationally radioactive… The most enduring returns will come from value that aligns with the public good.”

Alake reiterated Lagos State’s commitment to becoming a hub for responsible AI development and innovation that serves all.

