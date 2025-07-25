Igogo Commercial High School Old Students Set To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

The Old Students’ Association of Igogo Commercial High School, Igogo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is set to celebrate the golden jubilee of the institution in grand style.

The 50th anniversary celebration will take place from Wednesday, September 3 to Sunday, September 7, 2025, with a series of exciting and memorable events planned to mark the milestone.

In a statement released to the media on Friday, July 25, the spokesperson of the association, Dr Tope Ajisafe, disclosed that the five-day event will include a courtesy visit to the Onigogo of Igogo-Ekiti, a foundation-laying ceremony for a new school pavilion, the commissioning of completed projects, and a general meeting of the association.

Dr Ajisafe added that the third day of the celebration will feature lecture sessions, an election of new executives, and a gala/award night.

The gala night will showcase musical performances by the school’s cultural troupe and alumni cultural group, award presentations, a comedy segment (Awada Kerikeri), and other entertaining activities.

“There will also be the inauguration of newly elected executive members during the event,” Dr Ajisafe noted.

To conclude the celebration, a thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, September 7, at St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral Catholic Church, Igogo-Ekiti.

The golden jubilee promises to be a joyful reunion, a celebration of the school’s legacy, and a renewed commitment by alumni to give back to their alma mater.