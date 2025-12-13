Igoche Pledges Support For Mak Town Flyer’s BAL Quest

In a grand reception held in Abuja on Monday, Basketball Promoter and Initiator of the Mark D Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, vowed to provide all necessary support to Mak Town Flyer (formerly Lagos Legends Basketball Club) as they prepare to represent Nigeria in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Addressing the current national champions, Mark declared, “Your victory now is just the beginning, more victories will come. I have been with you on this journey, there is a bigger battle ahead, the BAL, and one thing I can assure you is that our support won’t end here, everything needed to have an excellent outing in BAL will be provided.”

Mark expressed confidence in the team’s ability to excel, lauding the club’s proprietor, Akerannan Manusseh Achii, a former Mark Mentos player, for his determination and motivational prowess.

“From the onset he was determined, and with his ability to motivate the team brought them this far. The same way you entered this league and you conquered, it is the way you will go to BAL and excel. I have faith that you will go to BAL and come out with a great result.”

Akerannan Manusseh Achii, in his remarks, recounted the emotional and challenging journey that transformed the team into national champions.

“It was a tedious journey. I bought the team just two and a half weeks before the league started. Getting players, funding, logistics everything was tough.

But I’m grateful to God and the players,” Achii stated. The event drew basketball stakeholders nationwide, including FIBA Zone 3 President Col. Sam Ahmed (rtd), NBBF North Central Rep. Adamu Adeshi, Rear Admiral Hazma Ibrahim, NTA Sports 24 GM Mr. Kayode Adeniyi, Osita Nwanchukwu, Engr.Frank Jituboh,Scot Nnaji, NDA Abu, among others. With Igoche Mark’s pledge, Mak Town Flyer are poised to make Nigeria proud in the BAL.