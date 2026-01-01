New Telegraph

January 1, 2026
Igoche Hails NSC Leadership, Foresees Bright Future For Sports In 2026

As the National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to drive transformative reforms in Nigerian sports, basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, has welcomed the developments, expressing unbridled optimism about the future of the sport in the country.

In a statement released in Abuja, Igoche Mark said: “The establishment of the National Sports Commission (NSC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in November 2024 has marked a paradigm shift in Nigerian sports administration.

Mark said under the stewardship of Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and Director General, Hon. Bukola Olapade, the commission has embarked on a transformative journey to revitalise the nation’s sports sector, injecting much-needed vitality into the industry.”

Mark, who has been a vocal advocate for basketball development in Nigeria, praised the NSC’s flagship programme, the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), saying: “The RHINSE programme is poised to transform sports into a significant contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, catapulting the country into a new era of sports prosperity.

“The plans to renovate several major stadiums across the country and the Junior Athletes Initiative (JAI) are empirical evidence of the commission’s commitment to building a robust sports ecosystem that benefits athletes, administrators, and fans alike.”

Speaking on the impact of the reforms, Igoche Mark noted: “The sports sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP has risen to over 1%, an unprecedented achievement that underscores the immense potential of Nigerian sports.

